Nintendo has raised its forecast for Switch console sales and profit for the year after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the holiday quarter.

The Kyoto-based company now expects to sell 15.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending in March, up from 15 million, and it also raised its revenue, operating profit and net income guidance.

The December quarter’s operating profit of ¥184.5 billion ($1.2 billion) beat the average analyst estimate of ¥181.3 billion, though it fell shy of its performance in the same period a year earlier. Sales in the three months ending in December were ¥598.6 billion, Nintendo said Tuesday, compared to an analysts projection of ¥575.5 billion.