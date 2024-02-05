Eisai aims to roll out its groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi to 1,500 people in China later this year, but expects growth to accelerate significantly in 2025 as diagnosis methods change, a company spokesperson has said.

More convenient Alzheimer's blood tests expected to be ready next year could help Eisai reach a bigger share of China’s estimated 17 million people with early-stage disease, according to the firm.

"China is one of the fastest-aging countries in the world and is one of the most important countries in the area of Alzheimer’s disease for Eisai,” the company spokesperson said. "The potential growth for Leqembi in China is huge.”