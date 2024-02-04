Apple's Vision Pro could upend how people watch television at home and how they use computers at work, potentially positioning the headset to be a successor to both traditional television and the Mac.

The $3,500 headset, which blends three-dimensional digital content with a view of the outside world, landed in the company’s physical U.S. stores on Friday. It enters a market crowded with lower-cost rivals from Meta Platforms, HTC and others that have mostly been confined to the video game market and failed to find a mass audience.

Apple has had mixed results courting developers. Netflix, one of the most popular consumer video apps, said late Friday it is not making a new app for the Vision Pro, though consumers can watch movies and series on the device's web browser.