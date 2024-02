SoftBank has announced it will take full ownership of WeWork Japan, shouldering the company’s business-related debts.

The development comes just four months after the troubled coworking business — once valued at $47 billion — filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

WeWork Japan has filed a petition for civil rehabilitation at the Tokyo District Court and received approval, enabling Softbank to absorb the group entirely through a newly established subsidiary, SoftBank said in a media release Thursday.