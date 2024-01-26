Inflation in Tokyo has cooled below 2% for the first time in more than a year and a half, a sharper-than-forecast deceleration as the Bank of Japan considers the strength of price growth and the timing of a widely expected interest hike.

Tokyo consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 1.6% in January, compared with 2.1% growth in December, the internal affairs ministry said Friday. The figure was the weakest since March 2022 as falls in energy costs deepened and gains in the prices of accommodation and processed food cooled. The result, the third consecutive month of easing, compared with a consensus estimate of 1.9%.

Tokyo figures are a leading indicator for the national trend, suggesting that Japan’s overall price growth will also weaken further this month.