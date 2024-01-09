Nvidia, whose chip technology dominates in data centers used to create artificial intelligence software, has announced new products to help the PC industry lure consumers with "AI PCs.”

Nvidia unveiled three new desktop graphics chips with extra components that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their personal machines without having to rely on remote services accessed over the internet. The chips, updated versions of existing offerings, will be offered at a "great new price,” the company said Monday in a presentation at the CES trade show.

Nvidia’s rivals Intel and Advanced Micro Devices have already touted what they say is a new era for the industry: AI PCs. The companies argue that AI software is more secure and responsive when it’s run on the PCs themselves rather than over the internet. Nvidia now claims its graphics chips are the best engines to power the new types of laptops and desktops.