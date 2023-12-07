Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday to explain monetary policy, ahead of the central bank’s next decision later this month, as speculation continues to simmer over the likelihood of near-term policy moves.

Ueda discussed the state of the economy with the prime minister and told him that he would monitor the impact of wages on prices, the governor told reporters at the Prime Minister’s office the same day in Tokyo. They didn’t discuss currencies and Kishida didn’t make any particular requests, Ueda added.

"I can’t talk about the details but we exchanged opinions about economic and financial conditions,” Ueda said. "I explained my basic thinking on monetary policy in line with what I said in parliament this morning.”