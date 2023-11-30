Singapore and Zurich surpassed New York to become the world’s most expensive cities to live in this year, according to a new global survey.

The sky-high cost of car ownership, pricey alcohol and rising grocery prices saw Singapore pull ahead of the U.S. city, with which it shared the top spot last year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living 2023 report.

Zurich jumped from sixth place last year to a joint first, thanks in part to the strong Swiss franc, as well as expensive groceries, household goods and recreation.