General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) said they struck a tentative deal on Monday that will end the union's unprecedented six-week campaign of coordinated strikes, which won record pay increases for workers at the Detroit Three automakers.

The accord follows deals reached in the last few days by the union with Ford Motor and Chrysler-owner Stellantis, in what amounts to significant victories for auto workers after years of stagnant wages and painful concessions made by the union following the 2008 financial crisis.

"We wholeheartedly believe our strike squeezed every last dime out of General Motors," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video address Monday. "They underestimated us. They underestimated you. These corporations had no idea what was coming for them."