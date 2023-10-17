Taiwan chipmaker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. is considering around five sites in Japan, including Mie prefecture, for setting up a potential $5.4 billion factory as talks on subsidies progress, sources said.

Powerchip announced in July that it was setting up a joint venture with Japanese financial firm SBI Holdings with the aim of securing government subsidies to build a plant in Japan.

Those talks are progressing, according to two sources, who declined to be named as the information is not public.