Women want to be leaders in the workplace, but employers are still passing them by in favor of their male counterparts.

For every 100 men promoted to a manager role in 2022, only 87 women received the same boost, according to the Women in the Workplace report by Sheryl Sandberg’s LeanIn.Org and McKinsey & Co. The number of women promoted inched up from 86 in 2021, but they’re still getting overlooked despite asking for promotions at the same rate as men, the survey found.

One reason for the gap: the way men and women tend to receive their promotions. "We promote men based on potential and women have to have already proven it to you,” Sandberg said in an interview. "You can’t prove you can be a manager until you’re a manager.”