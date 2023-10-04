With a new high-rise building set to debut on Friday, the Toranomon Hills complex located in the heart of Tokyo will see the completion of its redevelopment project, operated by Mori Building, after its initial opening in 2014.

The new 49-story Station Tower is the fourth skyscraper at the complex in Minato Ward and will have 107,000 square meters of office space along with a hotel, 70 shops and some restaurants.

It will also have an “interactive communication facility” called Tokyo Node on its top floors. An event hall, an art gallery and a rooftop garden where people can host events can also be found there.