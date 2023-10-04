SoftBank Group’s billionaire founder Masayoshi Son implored a Japanese audience to embrace artificial intelligence, making an impassioned speech for early adoption at his first public appearance in months.

Japan, which largely missed the initial wave of growth from the internet, can’t afford to lose another three decades, Son said during an upbeat keynote address at SoftBank World, an annual event for the tech investor’s domestic corporate clients.

Noting that more than 70% of companies in Japan either ban or are considering banning the use of generative AI, Son waved his arms in frustration.