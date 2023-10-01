Scandal-hit Johnny & Associates is facing a conundrum over whether to change its name as the prominent talent agency continues to navigate through the fallout of historic sexual abuse allegations.
Since accusations of sexual abuse and predatory behavior by late founder Johnny Kitagawa gained wider attention following the release of a BBC documentary earlier this year, company management has sought to project that they are taking the issue seriously, with a bid underway to overhaul its corporate image.
Julie Keiko Fujishima, the company’s president and a niece of the founder, stepped down after acknowledging sexual abuse by her uncle, while the company has apologized and offered compensation for the victims.