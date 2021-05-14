Gamba Osaka has terminated the contract of manager Tsuneyasu Miyamoto after the club recorded just one win in their last 10 league matches, the J. League first division team said Friday.

The 44-year-old was released on Thursday and former manager Masanobu Matsunami, who is also head of Gamba’s development academy, has been placed in charge while the club conducts a search for Miyamoto’s replacement.

The team’s schedule was disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak among players and staff in March and Gamba has netted only three goals over the past 10 J1 matches.

Gamba sits in the relegation zone with seven points from one win, four draws and five losses.

Former Japan captain Miyamoto left his role as Gamba’s U-23 coach and took over as head coach in July 2018, when Brazilian Levir Culpi was fired midway through the season.

Gamba reached the Emperor’s Cup semifinals after finishing second in J1 last season.