Center Arthur Vincent and hooker Julien Marchand have tested positive for COVID-19, the French rugby federation (FFR) said, bringing the total number of players infected to five as France gears up for its Six Nations clash against Scotland next Sunday.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, prop Mohamed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere also tested positive earlier this week and all five players have been ruled out of the Stade de France game as coach Fabien Galthie, who was also infected, named his squad on Sunday.

France leads the standings, with two wins from two games, ahead of Wales on points difference.

All players and staff are expected to be tested again on Tuesday as the FFR looks to rule out any member of the squad who could be infected by the coronavirus.