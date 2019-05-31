J.R. Sakuragi returning to SeaHorses for 2019-20 season

Veteran forward J.R. Sakuragi accepted a contract offer for the 2019-20 season from the SeaHorses Mikawa, continuing his long association with the basketball team.

The SeaHorses announced the contractual agreement on Friday.

Sakuragi, 42, first signed with the team in 2001, when the Aisin SeaHorses competed in the JBL. The cerebral leader has spent most of the past 18 years competing for the club.

Since 2007, he’s played continuously for the Aichi Prefecture-based team.

The former UCLA and NBA forward averaged 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 53 games this past season.

Mikawa (31-29) missed the playoffs after back-to-back postseason appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“I don’t believe in winning and losing,” Sakuragi said in a statement. “I believe in winning and learning. I am thankful for the opportunity to correct the mistakes we made as a team this past season.

“I am confident that we will perform better next season.”