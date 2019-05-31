Basketball / B. League

J.R. Sakuragi returning to SeaHorses for 2019-20 season

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Veteran forward J.R. Sakuragi accepted a contract offer for the 2019-20 season from the SeaHorses Mikawa, continuing his long association with the basketball team.

The SeaHorses announced the contractual agreement on Friday.

Sakuragi, 42, first signed with the team in 2001, when the Aisin SeaHorses competed in the JBL. The cerebral leader has spent most of the past 18 years competing for the club.

Since 2007, he’s played continuously for the Aichi Prefecture-based team.

The former UCLA and NBA forward averaged 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 53 games this past season.

Mikawa (31-29) missed the playoffs after back-to-back postseason appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“I don’t believe in winning and losing,” Sakuragi said in a statement. “I believe in winning and learning. I am thankful for the opportunity to correct the mistakes we made as a team this past season.

“I am confident that we will perform better next season.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Chiba Jets Funabashi supporters helped increase the B. League's overall attendance this past season.
B. League's steady growth continues
The B. League continued its steady growth in its third season that concluded on May 11. The overall attendance in the first and second divisions in the 2018-19 campaign was 2,593,217 (in...
Toronto's Kawhi Leonard drives on Golden State's Kevon Looney in the second half of Game 1 on Thursday night.
Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard power Raptors to Game 1 victory over Warriors
The first NBA Finals game outside the U.S. was a party 24 years in the making. Then Pascal Siakam and the Raptors really gave Toronto something to celebrate. Siakam scored a play...
Nenad Vucinic is unveiled as the Kumamoto Volters' new head coach on Thursday.
Former New Zealand national team coach Nenad Vucinic hired to lead Kumamoto Volters
Well-traveled coach Nenad Vucinic served an assistant for the New Zealand men's national team during the 2006 FIBA World Basketball Championship in Japan. Thirteen years later, Vucinic r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

J.R. Sakuragi | SEAHORSES MIKAWA / B. LEAGUE

,