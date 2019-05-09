Olympics

Application period for Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery begins for Japan residents

KYODO

Applications to buy tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially opened to residents of Japan at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can register on the official website until the registration period ends on May 28. The results of the lottery will be announced on June 20, a week after a new law banning ticket scalping goes into effect.

Organizers are encouraging applicants to take their time browsing the event schedule for the Olympics, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 next year, and make their decisions carefully. The order in which applications are received will not affect the probability of winning the lottery.

Each person can register 30 primary and 30 secondary choices on the official ticketing website at ticket.tokyo2020.org. An individual can only win the right to purchase a maximum of 30 tickets.

Tickets are available for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as events in all 33 Olympic sports with the exception of boxing. Sales for boxing events have been temporarily frozen pending an inquiry by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee.

Applications can be changed or canceled during the registration period, but all tickets assigned via the lottery must be purchased by July 2 with cash or a Visa credit card.

Japan residents wishing to purchase tickets from the official website must first register for an Olympic ID at id.tokyo2020.org. People living outside Japan can buy tickets through authorized resellers in their respective countries.

Unsuccessful applicants will be able to request tickets again during the first-come, first-served ticketing phase starting this fall.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Mima Ito (right) and Hina Hayata compete against fellow countrywomen Hitomi Sato andHonoka Hashimoto (not pictured) on Saturday during the women's double semifinal at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships 2019 in Budapest.
Hina Hayata, Mima Ito prevail in all-Japan semifinal at worlds
Hina Hayata and Mima Ito became the first Japanese women's doubles pair in 48 years to reach the table tennis world championship finals with a victory over compatriots Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi S...
In this December 2014, file photo, hockey players skate at Herb Brooks Arena, the site of the "Miracle on Ice," inside the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York. A scoreboard that marked the U.S. men's ice hockey team's victory against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics has found a new home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
'Miracle on Ice' scoreboard to be displayed in Colorado
A scoreboard that marked the U.S. men's ice hockey team's victory against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics has found a new home in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Gaze...
A man handles the Olympic tickets he just purchased at a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro on June 20, 2016.
Japan residents can register for Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket lottery from May 9
Registration for residents of Japan to enter a ticket lottery for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will begin on May 9, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced on Thursday. Registrat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Kitajima displays information on how to apply for Olympic tickets at a media event in Tokyo on April 18. | KYODO

, , ,