Application period for Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery begins for Japan residents

Applications to buy tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially opened to residents of Japan at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can register on the official website until the registration period ends on May 28. The results of the lottery will be announced on June 20, a week after a new law banning ticket scalping goes into effect.

Organizers are encouraging applicants to take their time browsing the event schedule for the Olympics, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 next year, and make their decisions carefully. The order in which applications are received will not affect the probability of winning the lottery.

Each person can register 30 primary and 30 secondary choices on the official ticketing website at ticket.tokyo2020.org. An individual can only win the right to purchase a maximum of 30 tickets.

Tickets are available for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as events in all 33 Olympic sports with the exception of boxing. Sales for boxing events have been temporarily frozen pending an inquiry by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee.

Applications can be changed or canceled during the registration period, but all tickets assigned via the lottery must be purchased by July 2 with cash or a Visa credit card.

Japan residents wishing to purchase tickets from the official website must first register for an Olympic ID at id.tokyo2020.org. People living outside Japan can buy tickets through authorized resellers in their respective countries.

Unsuccessful applicants will be able to request tickets again during the first-come, first-served ticketing phase starting this fall.