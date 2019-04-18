Florida prosecutors say they'll release alleged Robert Kraft-related sex videos

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gestures Sunday during a timeout in a game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | BOB DECHIARA-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS

NEW YORK - Florida prosecutors on Wednesday said they intend to release videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men engaged in sexual acts at a massage parlor because they are required to by state law.

In court documents filed by the Palm Beach County state’s attorney’s office, which were obtained by The Boston Globe, prosecutors said they “cannot delay the release of records to allow a person to raise a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents. The Public Records Act does not allow a custodian to delay the production of records to allow the resolution of a constitutional challenge to the release of the documents.”

No timetable was given for the release.

Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution following two January visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire’s defense team has argued in court against the release of the videos.

“It’s basically pornography,” William Burck, one of Kraft’s attorneys, said in court Friday. Burck said release of the videos would result in “catastrophic” harm for Kraft and that “the public’s interest in seeing this video is all about prurient interest.”

Kraft’s lawyers filed an emergency motion Wednesday to “oppose the State’s intended disclosure” of the videos, CNBC reported.

Several media groups also have requested the videos’ release.

“The public now has a right of access to them,” Diane Schulman, an attorney for the media groups said, adding concerns about embarrassment and publicity are not justifiable reasons to seal the videos under Florida law.

