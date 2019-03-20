Ichiro hitless, but Mariners outslug Athletics in MLB season-opening game

Ichiro Suzuki began jogging in from right field shortly before the bottom of the fourth. He was almost at the area near the dugout before the crowd caught on to what was happening and started to cheer.

The Mariners waiting to take the field took turns enveloping Ichiro in hugs and the Oakland Athletics stood and clapped in their dugout.

Baseball was saying hello to a new season on Wednesday but it felt a little like a goodbye for a few minutes of the Seattle Mariners’ 9-7 win over the A’s in the MLB season opener.

“I knew I was only going to get two at-bats,” Ichiro said after finishing 0-for-1 with a walk. “The fans in Japan probably aren’t used to the reception I got from my teammates, but it’s standard (in the majors).”

So it wasn’t a goodbye. Not yet at least.

“Ichiro will play in the game tomorrow,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Not quite sure if he’s going to start or if he’ll come in the ballgame. But he’ll get out there, he will get in the game at some point.

“I thought his swings tonight were really good. He just missed the ball, pulled the ball foul there, which is good to see. He was fired up, excited to play and we’ll get him in there again tomorrow.”

There’s not as much clarity about what happens after that.

“We’re really taking it just a day at a time,” Servais said. “The focus here was to make sure he was ready to go, make sure our team was ready to go when we got to Tokyo. I said early on he would play in these games, and I think we’ve been consistent all along. We’ll wait and see and we’ll revaluate when we get back into Seattle and see where we’re at and where he’s at and go from there.”

While Ichiro didn’t much at the plate, Domingo Santana hit a grand slam in the third inning and Tim Beckham chipped in with a two-run homer.

“Certainly the big two-out grand slam by Domingo really gives us a lot of energy in the dugout, felt good about where we were at in the ballgame,” Servais said. “Really important that we continued to add on. Tim’s home run later in the game proved to be really big. So gotta keep putting pressure on the teams over the course of the entire game, and we’ve got a lineup that can do that this year.”

There was plenty of offense on display with the combination of MLB hitters and one of NPB’s more hitter-friendly venues producing plenty of fireworks.

In addition to the Seattle homers, Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty hit a solo shot (the first in MLB this year), Khris Davis had a two-run homer and Matt Chapman hit a three-run home run.

Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales allowed four runs — three earned — and struck out four in six innings, leaving as the winner in his first Opening Day start.

Dee Gordon was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Beckham finished with three hits and a walk.

“I felt pretty good at the plate,” Beckham said. “I just wanted to slow the game down. We’ve been in Arizona playing spring training and we’ve played a couple exhibition games here. Just use to those games to prepare ourselves for the game tonight and the series. I just wanted to do what I can and help the team win ballgames.”

Giving up five in the third doomed Oakland’s Mike Fiers, who lasted three innings.

Even with everything else going on, Ichiro was the center of attention.

The crowd broke into chants of “I-CHI-RO” during his first at-bat in the third inning, going completely silent just before the pitch. He popped out to second. Ichiro jumped ahead in the count 3-1 against Liam Hendricks in the fourth before fouling off a couple of pitches and drawing a walk.

As for the way Servais pulled Ichiro out of the game, the manager wanted his star and the fans at Tokyo Dome to have that moment.

“I just want to do the right thing for Ichiro,” he said. Certainly here in Japan. It is abnormal, typically you don’t do that if you’re going to make a lineup change, you do it in the dugout. But I think we owe it to the fans here in Japan and just wanted to do the right thing there, what I thought was the right thing.”

Second baseman Dee Gordon seemed to think so.

“I felt amazing,” Gordon said. “To see the crowd come out here for him, you know this whole situation is pretty much for him and he definitely deserves it. It’s an honor to be on the field with him.”

Before the game, former Seattle Mariners Kazuhiro Sasaki and Kenji Johjima participated in the first-pitch ceremony with Oakland legend Rickey Henderson.

Staff writer Kaz Nagatsuka contributed to this report