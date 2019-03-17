Mariners top Giants as crowd goes wild for Ichiro's return to Japan

Ichiro Suzuki’s return to Japan was a veritable celebration of the Seattle Mariners’ superstar outfielder.

Ichiro got the biggest ovation during pregame introductions, was cheered when he caught balls during practice and even when darted across the field to get loose just before the game. He also had fans rushing to the wall in the field-level seats on the third-base side when he stopped to sign autographs.

About the only thing the fans didn’t get to cheer for was a hit.

Ichiro finished 0-for-3 but left a winner thanks to two-run home runs by Mitch Haniger and Jay Bruce, both off Kazuto Taguchi in the seventh, that helped give the Mariners a 6-4 win over the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.

“I expected that,” Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon said of the reception Ichiro received from the 46,315 at the Big Egg. “That’s what he deserves. I’m glad the fans came out, the city, the country, came out to support him.”

Ichiro was playing in Japan for the first time since 2012, when the Mariners opened the MLB season against the Oakland Athletics. The same two teams will also begin this year’s season at the Big Egg.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve seen Ichiro,” Giants manager Tatsunori Hara said. “He’s still in good shape. Even at his age, he still has good speed and defensive skills.”

Batting ninth, Ichiro hit a high fly ball that was easily caught by center fielder Yoshihiro Maru his first time up, in the top of the second. In the fourth, he reached base on a fielder’s choice.

“It was a valuable experience for me to pitch against him,” said Giants starter Nobutaka Imamura, who allowed one run and struck out six in five innings. “I just threw him all fastballs. I don’t know if I’d say I enjoyed it, but it was a valuable experience.”

The 45-year-old outfielder has had a slow spring at the plate. Including Sunday’s game, which doesn’t count toward MLB’s spring training stats, Ichiro is 2-for-28 at the plate.

“I don’t think Ichiro is under any pressure, I really don’t,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais. “He’s certainly earned the right to partake in this series. He’s off to a slow start this spring, but I thought his timing was better today. He just missed the ball he pulled down the right-field line just foul.

Haniger was also making his return to Japan. The Seattle outfielder played for the MLB All-Stars during last November’s MLB-Japan All-Star Series. He faced the Giants in an exhibition prior to that series, finishing with a double.

He came to the plate on Sunday with his team behind 3-1 and Dee Gordon on first. After taking Taguchi’s first pitch for a ball, Haniger connected on a game-tying two-run shot.

Bruce broke the tie with home two-run blast to left-center later in the inning.

Gordon also went deep for Seattle, connecting off Ryosuke Miyaguni for a solo shot in the eighth.

Cory Gearrin shut down the Giants in sixth to earn the win in relief. Taguchi, who was tagged for five runs in 1⅓ innings, was the losing pitcher.

Hayato Sakamoto singled in a run for the Kyojin in the third and homered to left-center against Seattle starter Mike Leake in the fifth. He picked up another RBI with a double in the ninth.

“He showed ability worthy of representing Japanese baseball,” Hara said. “I think he played very well. The No. 2 hitter in the order for the Mariners, Mitch Haniger, was their best batter. In that sense, I think our team is similar to the Mariners.”

The game was knotted at 1-1 in the fourth when Hiroyuki Nakajima put Yomiuri in front with an RBI single. Sakamoto’s homer made it 3-1 in the fifth before the Mariners made their late comeback.

The two clubs will meet again on Monday night at Tokyo Dome.