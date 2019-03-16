Former Lions southpaw Wade LeBlanc returns to Japan as part of Mariners' pitching staff

There are players on the rosters of both the Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s who had been to Japan prior to arriving on Friday ahead of their season-opening series at Tokyo Dome.

A few, like the Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki and Felix Hernandez or Oakland’s Cliff Pennington and Jerry Blevins, were on their respective rosters when the same two teams opened the 2012 season in Japan.

Wade LeBlanc is among those with prior experience in Japan. But his trip wasn’t just a one-off. LeBlanc spent the 2015 season with the Seibu Lions and is now back as a member of Mariners’ pitching staff.

“It’s kind of nostalgic in a way, visiting places that I went to quite a bit over the eight months I was here,” he said after the Mariners’ practice on Saturday at Tokyo Dome.

“But it’s a little different in a sense. Due to the fact I’m in a different situation. I get to come watch Ichiro and Yusei (Kikuchi) kind of do their thing, which is really exciting.”

LeBlanc, 34, made eight starts for the Lions, including a complete-game effort. He was a winner in his very first appearance, tossing out six-innings of one-run ball against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles on April 2 of that year. He would go on to have a difficult season, finishing just 2-5.

LeBlanc returned to North America following that season, pitching for Seattle until being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent 2017 with the Pirates and moved back to Seattle in 2018.

LeBlanc made a successful return to the Emerald City, going 9-5 with a 3.72 ERA last year. He signed a contract extension with the club during the season that covers 2019 with club options for the three years after that.

“We’re all very happy for Wade, who has earned everything that’s come his way,” Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com at the time. “His contributions on the mound have been integral to our success this season. In addition, his character, versatility and dependability make him a solid fit for our team moving forward.”

LeBlanc can trace some his success back to his one season in Japan with Seibu.

“Watching the Japanese pitchers, the way they use all their pitches, doesn’t really matter the count or the situation, that’s definitely one thing that I took back,” he said.

LeBlanc got another reminder of his time in Japan during spring training, when he was reunited with former Lions teammates Yusei Kikuchi. The hard-throwing lefty joined Seattle via the posting system during the offseason.

“Awesome guy, really grounded,” LeBlanc said of Kikuchi. “His priorities are definitely in order. He wants to get better.”

LeBlanc said he can’t wait to see the type of reaction Ichiro gets from the fans at Tokyo Dome during the Mariners’ games. Reflecting on his own time in Japan, the emotion pouring in from the stands is among the things that stood out.

“Just the passion around the city, around the stadium, around all the teams in general,” LeBlanc said. “There was no negativity around any of the players no matter whether they were the best player on the team or the worst player on the team. That was a really cool thing to experience because, that’s not something that we see all of the time in America.”