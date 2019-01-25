LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA All-Star Game captains

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the team captains for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game after leading their respective conferences in voting, the league announced Thursday.

Joining them as starters will be Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, who is the only first-time starter among the 10.

The starters’ selections were a product of voting from the fans (50 percent), players (25 percent) and media (25 percent), with fan votes serving as the tiebreaker. George won a tiebreaker for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot over the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, who finished third on the players’ and media’s ballots but fifth in the fan vote.

George was ranked fourth by the fans, players and media.

James, and Antetokounmpo will pick their own teams on Feb. 7. The All-Star Game will be held Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.