Universal Studios Japan postponed the opening of its much-anticipated Super Nintendo World theme park after a worsening spread of the coronavirus prompted the government to expand its state of emergency declaration.
The addition to the Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka won’t open on Feb. 4 as planned, and has been put on indefinite hiatus in accordance with the government’s urging to restrict non-essential travel and activities. The organizers said they will reevaluate and decide on a new date once the state of emergency has been lifted.
The new attraction is envisioned as a life-sized replica of Kyoto-based Nintendo Co.’s most popular game characters and environments. It includes rides, shops and walk-through activities. One of the first attractions will be a Mario Kart ride inside a recreation of Bowser’s Castle. Borrowing an idea from the Super Mario franchise, visitors will be able to collect virtual coins by wearing a dedicated wristband as they explore the area and interact with park features via a Switch console.
The showcase is one of the largest projects ever conceived by Universal Studios Japan, costing close to $580 million (¥60.3 billion). It was originally slated for a summer opening before getting its first pandemic-imposed postponement. It marks an important step in Nintendo’s efforts to broaden its franchises beyond console players. Movies, merchandise stores and smartphone apps are all designed as a hook to lure new users to buy game-dedicated machines and software.
Japan this week expanded its state of emergency beyond the Tokyo region to encompass the country’s other main economic hubs including Osaka, as it battles to contain a record surge in infections.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.