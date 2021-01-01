Tokyo reported 783 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a day after reporting a record 1,337 infections.
Among the daily total, 87 cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on city’s standards, came to 88.
People in their 20s made up the largest group, at 234, followed by 143 people in their 30s and 134 people in their 40s. The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 60,960.
The spike in new cases in the capital comes after 6,363 coronavirus tests were administered on Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.
