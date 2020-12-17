The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to record more than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record single-day figure, NHK reported.

The same day, the capital said the strain on its medical system from the pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as hospital beds filled up with rising infections.

At a coronavirus monitoring committee meeting attended by Gov. Yuriko Koike, a health official said it had become difficult to balance the care of COVID-19 patients with regular ones, assigning a “red” alert for medical preparedness for the first time.

Thursday’s expected figure for Tokyo cases tops the record-high of 678 new infections set on Wednesday.

A month ago, the city raised its coronavirus alert for new infections — a separate category — to the highest level. It had kept its alert for medical preparedness at the second-highest level at the time, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical conditions.

