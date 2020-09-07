Tokyo reported 77 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest number since July 8.

The positive confirmations came out of a total of 3,506 tests conducted.

The number of seriously ill patients was 24, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Monday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 21,849 with at least 369 deaths.

On Sunday, a total of 451 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in 23 prefectures and airport quarantine stations across Japan. Eight deaths linked to the coronavirus were also reported nationwide, including in Mie and Tokushima prefectures.

Tokyo on Sunday reported 116 infection cases and for the first time since June 9 reported no infections in the capital’s nightlife districts, including at restaurants with hospitality services.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reports 77 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest figure since July 8. | AP