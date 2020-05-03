Asia Pacific

South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting Wednesday

People visit a beach in Sokcho, on South Korea's northeast coast, during a long public holiday weekend on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

REUTERS

Seoul – South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Sunday.

The government “will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines,” he told a televised meeting of government officials.

Coronavirus banner
