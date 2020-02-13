Nissan again slashes full-year outlook after 87% drop in net profit for April-November

Crisis-hit Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its net profit plunged more than 87 percent for the nine months to December as it struggles with weak demand and fallout from the indictment of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan revised downward its full-year sales and profit forecasts but warned that the impact from the COVID-19 crisis was not included in the figures.

Dogged by falling sales in its biggest markets and instability in its top management ranks, Nissan reduced its forecast for operating profit for the year to ¥85 billion ($774 million), down from an earlier estimate of ¥150 billion. Nissan had initially projected an operating profit of ¥230 billion for the year through March but trimmed that in the previous quarter.

A year ago, it earned ¥318 billion — which at the time marked its lowest annual income in a decade.

In November, the carmaker withdrew its dividend outlook after having cut dividends in May — the first reduction since it suspended dividends in 2009 amid an industry-wide recession. The Yokohama-based manufacturer is conserving cash as it embarks on 12,500 job cuts globally, while at the same time trying to keep pace with an industry that is rapidly embracing electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

The results underscore the challenges facing Makoto Uchida, who took over as Nissan’s chief executive officer in December and is seeking to restructure its two-decade alliance with France’s Renault SA, which has itself recently named a new CEO.