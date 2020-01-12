Shinzo Abe | AP

National / Politics

Japan's Abe says he's 'not thinking' of staying on beyond 2021

Bloomberg

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, said he’s “not thinking” of staying on as ruling party leader beyond the end of his current term in September 2021.

Some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have called for Abe to continue for a fourth straight term as party president, and thus prime minister, because of his record six straight election victories.

“I’m really not thinking of that,” Abe said in an interview with national broadcaster NHK, recorded before his departure to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman over the weekend. “It’s not in any corner of my mind.”

He’s also not thinking about calling an election at present, but said he wouldn’t hesitate to do so when the time is right.

Other highlights from the interview:

RELATED STORIES

Abe said he will continue efforts to improve Japan’s fiscal situation.

He said the sales tax won’t be raised again before the end of his term.

He claimed that the economy is gradually continuing to recover.

His biggest economic effort will be to ensure a swift approval of the budget.

His government will seek to improve relations with South Korea.

He said South Korea’s asset seizure is in breach of the two nations’ settlement agreement.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan Motor executive accused of allegedly helping former auto titan Carlos Ghosn to understate his compensation, enters Tokyo District Court in June to prepare for the upcoming trial of his own. As Ghosn illegally escaped to Lebanon, Kelly's case could become a proxy for whether Ghosn is considered innocent or guilty.
Carlos Ghosn's escape leaves Nissan's Greg Kelly to face the music alone
Carlos Ghosn's decision to flee to Lebanon last week effectively ended his legal prosecution in Japan, leaving former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly at the center of the sprawling case. U...
People sing in front of a wall relocated from Kobe to Awaji, both Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Great Hanshin Earthquake, which destroyed central Kobe on Jan. 17, 1995.
Teachers across Japan form disaster relief teams, learning from the 1995 Kobe quake
Teachers across Japan are forming disaster relief teams, learning lessons from the 1995 Kobe earthquake in western Japan, which will mark its 25th anniversary Friday. The first one was launched ...
Participants in Project Exograph must agree to have most of their homes — even the toilets — fitted with cameras and trust the video footage and their identities will never be released without their consent.
Could Japan's Exograph people-watching project be the shape of the future to come?
Some people will shudder at Hiroki Enno's idea of a "social experiment," yet he believes the project could someday benefit society as a whole. The 28-year-old CEO of Plasma Inc., a Tokyo-based I...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinzo Abe | AP

, , ,