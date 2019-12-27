Japan's Cabinet adopts plan to dispatch defense forces to Middle East amid rising Iran tensions

The Cabinet on Friday formally adopted a plan to deploy a Self-Defense Forces unit for an intelligence-gathering mission in the sea off Yemen and Oman, dispatching a helicopter-carrying destroyer in February amid strained tensions over Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

Japan will send a destroyer that can carry one or two patrol helicopters in early February, hoping the vessel will start operations by the end of the same month in the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea and the eastern side of the Bab el-Mande Strait.

Tokyo also plans to mobilize two P-3C anti-submarine patrol airplanes that are currently engaging in anti-piracy patrol missions off Somalia for the planned intelligence activities.

About 200 crew members will be aboard the destroyer and about 60 staffers will be mobilized for the P-3C unit. The government plans to spend ¥4.68 billion on the dispatch in fiscal 2020, government officials said.

The dispatch program will continue for one year and can be extended.

The decision comes shortly before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia early next month. Abe’s trip will also coincide with an expected fifth step early next month by Iran to further reduce its obligations under the 2015 deal originally designed to freeze its nuclear program.

Tehran has threatened to take a new step to reduce its obligations every 60 days, pressuring Western countries including the U.S., France and Britain, and Japan, to ease or defy the U.S.-imposed economic sanctions against Iran.

Military tensions in the region sharply rose in June, when two oil tankers, including one carrying oil bound for Japan, was attacked by an unidentified party while Abe was in Tehran for a historic visit to the Islamic Republic as the first Japanese leader in 41 years.

Washington had urged Tokyo to join a U.S.-led coalition patrol force in the Strait of Hormuz, called the International Maritime Security Construct. Tokyo, however, has decided to launch its own “independent” unit to the areas excluding the Strait of Hormuz, seeking to maintain a relatively good relationship with Iran, which provided 5.2 percent of crude oil supplies for Japan in 2017.

Senior Japanese officials, however, said the SDF unit will “cooperate” with the U.S.-led force and may provide it with intelligence.

Under the plan, the SDF unit will be dispatched on an “investigation and research” mission and won’t be authorized to use any weapons to defend other ships.

But in the event of an emergency, Tokyo could invoke SDF law and put the unit on maritime policing operations, which would allow the destroyer and aircraft to use weapons to defend Japan-related ships, officials said.

Japanese defense officials have repeatedly emphasized that the situation in the Middle East does not constitute an imminent danger and that the government has no plans to put the SDF on a maritime policing mission for now.

However, experts question whether Japan could maintain neutrality if a military clash between Iran and the U.S.-led coalition force broke out in the Middle East when an SDF unit was nearby.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that Japan should defend its own oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, the key military choke point located on Iran’s doorstep and at the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

Japan imports nearly 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, and about 80 percent of it is transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

About 3,900 ships travel through the Strait of Hormuz every year, and 1,800 through the Bab el-Mande Strait. About 20 percent of those ships are believed to be Japan-related, mostly oil tankers, according to a senior government official.