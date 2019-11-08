U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue announces charges against Aventura Technologies Thursday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York company has been charged with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers. | AP

Business

NY tech firm Aventura sold Chinese spy gear to U.S. agencies, businesses, prosecutors charge

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – U.S. prosecutors charged Aventura Technologies Inc. and seven current and former employees with a 13-year scheme to illegally import and sell Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers.

The defendants, including founder Jack Cabasso, were charged with helping Aventura defraud its customers, including the U.S. government, by falsely claiming the products it sold were manufactured by the company when in fact they had been illegally made in and imported from China.

The U.S. seized records, bank accounts and a 70-foot yacht the defendants had purchased with money they made in the scheme, prosecutors said.

Six of those charged were arrested Thursday morning and are scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, where the case was unsealed, prosecutors said. The government alleges charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and money laundering.

The company’s lawyers couldn’t immediately be contacted. A message left with the company wasn’t immediately returned.

Aventura, based in Commack, New York, provides video-surveillance equipment, according to its website. Prosecutors said the products Aventura imported from China and resold as its own included network security cameras and related equipment.

The company markets itself as a “manufacturer of security equipment, including network-linked security cameras and walk-through metal detectors,” according to the U.S. Its largest customers are arms of the U.S. government, including the Army, Navy and Air Force, but it also sells to private customers in the U.S. and abroad, some of which are contractors for government agencies, according to the 40-page complaint.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue announced the charges at a news conference.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Ted Wells, Jr., the lead attorney for Exxon, leaves Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday in New York. New York's attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of misleading investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming.
Exxon calls NY climate case a 'joke' on last day of trial
A lawyer for Exxon Mobil Corp. mocked New York's fraud lawsuit against the oil giant, saying the state had falsely accused engineers and scientists of cooking up a massive scheme to mislead investo...
Nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2015. Idaho has granted a conditional waiver to the U.S. Department of Energy that could allow research quantities of spent nuclear fuel into the state after years of blocking such shipments. The agreement announced Thursday means the Idaho National Laboratory could get spent fuel for experiments as part of a U.S. strategy to expand nuclear power.
Idaho, Energy Department sign deal on spent nuke fuel
Idaho granted a conditional waiver Thursday to the U.S. Department of Energy that could allow research quantities of spent nuclear fuel into the state after years of blocking such shipments. The...
A third-party committee investigating the scandal of Leoplace21 Corp.'s flawed apartments in Tokyo speaks in May.
Leopalace21 braces for ¥27.3 billion net loss for fiscal 2019
Leopalace21 Corp. said Thursday that it expects to incur a consolidated net loss of ¥27.3 billion for the year to March 2020, against the previous forecast of ¥100 million in net profi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue announces charges against Aventura Technologies Thursday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York company has been charged with illegally importing and selling Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government agencies and private customers. | AP

, , , , ,