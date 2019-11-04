In three days, crowd-funding drive raises over ¥200 million to rebuild Okinawa's Shuri Castle

The city of Naha, in Okinawa Prefecture, managed to collect more than ¥100 million in donations in two days through a crowdfunding campaign to help rebuild Shuri Castle which was destroyed by fire last week, Naha Mayor Mikiko Shiroma said in a statement released Sunday.

The Naha Municipal Government set up the project Friday with a goal of collecting ¥100 million, and as of Monday, more than 14,000 people had donated funds totaling nearly ¥204 million.

“I am deeply moved by the feelings of people sent from in and out of the prefecture and I want to express my deep gratitude,” Shiroma said in the statement.

Shiroma said that although the target amount has been met, the municipal government will continue soliciting donations through the campaign since rebuilding the castle will cost a huge amount of money.

Large parts of the castle, a symbol of Okinawa Prefecture and a popular tourist attraction, were burned down in a fire early Thursday morning. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze and investigators said police do not believe the fire was caused by arson.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference Friday that the central government “will do whatever is necessary for rebuilding, including providing financial support.”

The castle had been rebuilt before, under a government project after it was destroyed in fighting with U.S. forces in World War II in 1945. The ruins, excluding the restored buildings, were registered as a part of Japan’s 11th UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000.

Thursday’s fire destroyed the restored Seiden main hall, the Hokuden north hall and Nanden south hall just days after a festival re-creating scenes from ancient rituals opened at the castle the previous Sunday.

Information from Kyodo added