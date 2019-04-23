Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States of House of Representatives, faces the media with Richard Neal, chair to the House Ways and Means Committee, and members of an American delegation during a press conference in the Great Hall at Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday. | LIAM MCBURNEY / PA / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump can be held accountable without impeachment, Nancy Pelosi tells Congress Democrats

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on Democrats calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, even though she said the president “engaged in highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior which does not bring honor to the office he holds.”

Responding to calls from some of her members to impeach Trump for acts revealed Thursday in a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Pelosi said impeachment proceedings are not the only way to uncover the facts needed for Congress to hold Trump “accountable.”

Her “Dear Colleague” letter posted on Monday comes before a conference call with House Democrats to discuss her party’s response to the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. Pelosi conceded Democrats don’t all agree on what course they should take following the report’s release last week.

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” she wrote.

The letter reveals the delicate balance Democrats are trying to strike between using their constitutional authority to stop Trump or turning their attention to 2020 elections to deny him re-election. Pelosi, who has been trying to tamp down impeachment talk, also wrote that it is “important to know that the facts regarding holding the president accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings.”

House Democrats already have launched multiple investigations of Trump, including his associates and businesses. Details from the Mueller report could be folded into those efforts, reinforced by new revelations and amplified by committee hearings and witness testimony.

The Judiciary Committee has scheduled a May 2 hearing with Attorney General William Barr and plans to call Mueller to testify.

Aside from impeachment, House leaders have suggested some type of censure resolution as another possible outcome of an investigation.

“As we proceed to uncover the truth and present additional needed reforms to protect our democracy, we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact,” Pelosi wrote.

But these efforts might not be enough for some of the most vocal House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives, who have joined their colleagues who already introduced articles of impeachment.

They argue that Mueller’s findings of potential obstruction of justice leave it up to the House do its constitutional duty if the president has committed a crime. Two Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Julian Castro, want the House to consider impeachment.

Others worry that overreaching on impeachment could diminish or undercut Democratic efforts on policy issues like health care, violence against women, gun control and the environment that they plan to highlight in the 2020 elections. They argue it is unlikely the Republican-led Senate would convict Trump.

But for others, that’s not what is important. To some of them, failure of the House to act on impeachment — regardless of what the Senate might do — would set a dangerous precedent of immunity.

“Which means that we will have allowed the president to be above the law,” said Rep. Al Green of Texas, who promises to force a vote on the floor.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Striker, who goes by an alias to protect his identity, the leader of Constitutional Patriots New Mexico Border Ops militia Team, smokes a cigarrette outside the team's camper near the U.S.-Mexico border in Anapra, New Mexico, in March. The FBI has arrested a member of the armed rightwing militia group accused of illegally detaining migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Saturday.
Leader of armed group at U.S. border boasted of being trained to assassinate Obama, Clinton: FBI
The leader of an armed group stopping undocumented migrants who cross into the United States from Mexico had boasted that his members had trained to assassinate former President Barack Obama and fo...
Image Not Available
Trump's EPA chief vows to listen to scientists — sometimes
President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency is promising to do a better job heeding the advice of its own scientific advisers — but only to a point. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler...
Materials are seen left at a demonstration by people opposed to childhood vaccinations after officials in Rockland County, a New York City suburb, banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, in West Nyack, New York, March 28.
U.S. records 71 new measles cases in week as outbreak spreads
The United States recorded 71 new measles cases last week, a 13 percent increase as the country faces its second-worst outbreak of the disease in almost two decades, federal health officials said o...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States of House of Representatives, faces the media with Richard Neal, chair to the House Ways and Means Committee, and members of an American delegation during a press conference in the Great Hall at Parliament Building in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday. | LIAM MCBURNEY / PA / VIA AP

, , , ,