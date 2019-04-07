Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, leave church near High Wycombe, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

May has not moved 'an inch' on Brexit, says Labour's legal chief

Reuters

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May has not moved “an inch” on her Brexit “red lines,” Labour’s top legal policy chief Shami Chakrabarti said on Sunday, suggesting there was little hope of a quick breakthrough before an EU summit.

“So far, our impression is that Mrs. May hasn’t moved an inch on her red lines … In substance, as yet, there’s been not a jot of movement from the government,” Chakrabarti told Sky News.

“It seems to me that this has been left so late in the day. … It’s hard to imagine that we are going to make real progress now without either a general election or a second referendum on any deal she can get over the line in parliament.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrives for the second day of a Group of Seven ministerial-level meeting in Dinard, France, on Saturday.
G7 pushes North Korea to continue denuclearization talks with U.S.
Foreign ministers of Group of Seven nations on Saturday pushed North Korea to continue denuclearization negotiations with the United States while vowing to maintain pressure on Pyongyang to enco...
Pictures of Rwandan genocide victims are displayed at an exhibition at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali on Saturday.
Rwanda honors those killed in genocide that began 25 years ago
Rwandans were gathering on Sunday for a solemn commemoration of the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 year...
A historic poster is seen on display at the exhibition "Weimar: the Essence and Value of Democracy," at the German Historical Museum in Berlin on Wednesday.
A century later, Berlin exhibit reconsiders Germany's post-World War I Weimar Republic
A divided nation grappling with rising inequality, new mass media and the growth of populist politics. Sounds familiar? Germany's first democracy, the Weimar Republic of 1919-1933, has long b...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, leave church near High Wycombe, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,