A Boeing 737 MAX 8 being built for Oman Air taxis past a Boeing hanger after landing at Boeing Field, Friday in Seattle. | AP

Business

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations through April 24

Reuters

NEW YORK - American Airlines said Sunday it will extend flight cancellations through April 24 because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max after two fatal crashes since October and cut some additional flights.

American, the largest U.S. carrier, said it is cancelling about 90 flights a day. American is the second-largest U.S. operator of the Max in the United States with 24 jets, behind Southwest Airlines with 34.

American said earlier this month it was flying about 85 flights a day out of its 6,700 daily departures on 737 Max planes when the grounded was announced.

The airline said it was making the announcement “to provide more certainty to our customers and team members and better protect our customers on other flights to their final destination.”

Boeing Co. is expected as early as Monday to formally disclose a planned upgrade to its anti-stall system to the Federal Aviation Administration that has been in the works since October’s Lion Air crash but still needs approval from U.S. regulators.

The FAA has said it plans to mandate the upgrade by April, but it is still not clear if the upgrade will address any issues after the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

American, Southwest and United Airlines were all meeting with Boeing this weekend to review the software upgrade, Reuters reported Saturday.

The FAA said earlier the “design changes” would result in flight control system enhancements that will provide “reduced reliance on procedures associated with required pilot memory items.”

Reuters reported Thursday the upgrade will include a previously optional warning light. Many airlines, including American, already had the optional light.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Uber seen poised to declare $3 billion deal with Careem early this week
Uber Technologies Inc. is set to offer over $3 billion to buy Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters. Uber's offer could be unveiled during the ear...
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (right) and Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan celebrate during the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) first-phase launching at Bundaran HI station in Jakarta March 14.
JICA-funded, Indonesia opens first subway in gridlocked Jakarta
Indonesia's long-awaited first subway opened Sunday in the country's capital with the aim of relieving crippling traffic gridlock in Southeast Asia's biggest economy. Minutes after inaugurating ...
Gathered Sunday (from left) the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Peng Liyuan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene, appear on the balcony of Monaco Palace. Xi is paying the first state visit by a Chinese president to the tiny Mediterranean principality of Monaco on Sunday.
Xi arrives on French Riviera as Macron seeks united EU front to address China's commercial ambitions
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Monaco on the French Riviera Sunday, seeking to press ambitious commercial goals ahead of talks with France's Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to forge a united E...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 being built for Oman Air taxis past a Boeing hanger after landing at Boeing Field, Friday in Seattle. | AP

, , , , , , , ,