Business

Xi, Trump may meet in Vietnam at month's end to seal trade deal: reports

Bloomberg

SINGAPORE - U.S President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are considering a meeting on Feb. 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang, Vietnam, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The newspaper said Trump mentioned this possibility when a Chinese trade delegation visited Washington last week for trade talks, and that he looked forward to meeting Xi once or twice to finalize a trade deal with China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that Xi would keep in touch with Trump through various means, according to the newspaper.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A demonstrator takes control of a truck to block a highway after a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas Saturday. Momentum is growing for Venezuela's opposition movement led by Juan Guaido, who has called supporters back into the streets for nationwide protests Saturday, escalating pressure on Maduro to step down.
Guaido and Venezuelan opposition targeted by internet censors as providers muzzle media
Opposition leader Juan Guaido's calls for Venezuelans to abandon Nicolas Maduro's government are booming across the world outside, but the self-declared interim president is having a harder time de...
Image Not Available
New Mexico to lead trade delegations to Germany and Mexico to plug sporting goods and solar plants
New Mexico is leading trade delegations to Germany and Mexico as the state's Santa Teresa border region sees its exports rise. The New Mexico Economic Development Department and the New Mexico T...
A woman in Washington views a stunt "deepfake" video that changes what is said by U.S. President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.
Hackers or state actors could use 'deepfake' medium with devastating consequences
If you see a video of a politician speaking words he never would utter, or a Hollywood star improbably appearing in a cheap adult movie, don't adjust your television set — you may just be ...

, , , , ,