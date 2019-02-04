Xi, Trump may meet in Vietnam at month's end to seal trade deal: reports

U.S President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are considering a meeting on Feb. 27 and 28 in the coastal city of Da Nang, Vietnam, the South China Morning Post reported Sunday, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The newspaper said Trump mentioned this possibility when a Chinese trade delegation visited Washington last week for trade talks, and that he looked forward to meeting Xi once or twice to finalize a trade deal with China.

The Chinese foreign ministry said that Xi would keep in touch with Trump through various means, according to the newspaper.