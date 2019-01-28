Police officers confer at the Tretyakov State Gallery museum in Moscow on Sunday | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Russian police detain suspect after bold gallery heist

Reuters

MOSCOW - Russian police said they have detained a suspect after a painting was stolen from a Moscow gallery Sunday, when the thief strolled unchallenged past visitors who mistook him for an employee.

Red-faced officials said security would be stepped up at the State Tretyakov Gallery following the theft of “Ai Petri.Crimea,” which was removed from a temporary exhibition that had not been fitted with alarms.

Police said Monday they had arrested a 31-year-old suspect. The TASS news agency cited a police interview in which he denied committing any crime.

The picture, by landscape artist Arkhip Kuindzhi and depicting a mountain in Crimea, was recovered at a building site after a tip. Completed in 1908 shortly before Kuindzhi’s death, it is valued at around $1 million, state TV said.

The theft refocused attention on security at the gallery, which made headlines in May after a man damaged one of the most famous paintings there, “Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581,” by Ilya Repin, with a metal pole.

“For us Muscovites this is shameful,” Ludmila Gavrina, a visitor, said Monday. “Something needs to change.”

Vladislav Kononov, an official at the Ministry of Culture, told reporters the painting had not been damaged and that all pictures at the gallery would henceforth be fitted with sensors and alarms.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A young man stands in front of the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on Sunday. A total of 13 Jews were killed in three separate incidents last year, according to the 2018 Global anti-Semitism Report released by the Israeli government Sunday, which was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Pittsburgh attack pushed anti-Semitic killings in 2018 to highest level in decades, Israel report...
The number of Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks around the world in 2018 reached its "highest" level in decades after a mass shooting at a U.S. synagogue, an Israeli government report said Sund...
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Jan. 2. Mulvaney says Trump is prepared for another government shutdown if Congress won't work with him to secure the southern border.
White House indicates Trump OK with second shutdown over border wall; president says chance of re...
U.S. President Donald Trump said the odds congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are "less than 50-50." As hundreds of thousands of furl...
Danny Reagan, a former residential patient of the Lindner Center of Hope, sits in a common room at the center in Mason, Ohio, on Wednesday.
The digital drug: Internet addiction spawns innovative U.S. treatment programs
When Danny Reagan was 13, he began exhibiting signs of what doctors usually associate with drug addiction. He became agitated, secretive and withdrew from friends. He had quit baseball and Boy Scou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers confer at the Tretyakov State Gallery museum in Moscow on Sunday | AP

, ,