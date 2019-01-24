U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their summit last June at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump and Kim will hold a summit "near the end of February," the White House said on jan. 18, without specifying the location. | AFP-JIJI

North Korea's Kim satisfied at outcome of negotiations with U.S. over second Trump summit: KCNA

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over results of recent talks between the country’s delegation and U.S. officials to discuss the second summit between him and U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking highly of the American leader, state media said on Thursday.

“Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in the positive way of thinking of President Trump, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the U.S., advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries of North Korea and the United States,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

KCNA added that Kim received a letter from Trump and a briefing from the delegation that recently visited Washington about the results of the negotiations, but did not elaborate further.

