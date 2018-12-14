Two technicians die at U.S. McMurdo research station in Antarctica
McMurdo Station, operated by the United States, is the biggest 'settlement' on Antarctica, providing home for more then 1,000 people. | REUTERS

World

Two technicians die at U.S. McMurdo research station in Antarctica

Reuters

NEW YORK – Two technicians performing maintenance at a U.S. research station in Antarctica died on Wednesday while working on a building that houses a generator for a nearby radio transmitter, the National Science Foundation (NSF) said.

The pair, both employed as subcontractors at the NSF-managed McMurdo Station in Antarctica, were found unconscious on the floor of the building after a helicopter pilot flying over the area saw what appeared to be smoke coming from the structure and landed to investigate.

One of the technicians was pronounced dead by medical personnel called to the scene. The other was pronounced dead a short time after being flown to the McMurdo medical clinic, the NSF said in a statement.

The two workers, described as fire technicians, were performing preventive maintenance on the building’s fire-suppression system before they were found, the agency said.

No further details were immediately provided, and the incident was under investigation, the foundation said.

The NSF said it was not releasing any personal information about the two workers, except to say they were employed by a Virginia-based company, PAE, which in turn was hired by the U.S. Antarctica Program’s logistics contractor, Leidos, headquartered in Colorado.

The research station, established by the United States in 1955, is situated near Antarctica’s McMurdo Sound, named for a British naval officer who was part of the expedition that first charted the area in 1841.

The largest outpost in Antarctica, it lies at the tip of Ross Island in the New Zealand-claimed territory known as the Ross Dependency. The incident in question occurred on Wednesday local time, which goes by New Zealand time.

Daytime highs in December, in the middle of the Antarctic summer, average 31.5 degrees Fahrenheit or minus 0.3 degrees Celsius. More than 1,000 people, including scientists and support personnel, work at the station this time of year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of rescue services work at the scene of a train accident in Ankara Thursday. A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station in the Turkish capital Thursday, killing several people and injuring scores of others, officials and news reports said.
Nine killed, 86 injured as high-speed train slams into locomotive in Ankara
Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the cou...
Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife, Cheryl, arrive for the funeral of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Trump critic Republican Jeff Flake's Senate farewell speech cites 'real' threats to democracy
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is warning in his farewell address that the "threats to our democracy from within and without are real." Flake is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of President...
This Jan. 28, 1915, image made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914.
U-boat mine suspected as scientists scour WWI U.S. shipwreck off Long Island to solve military my...
A hundred years ago, a mysterious explosion hit the only major U.S. warship to sink during World War I. Now the Navy believes it has the answer to what doomed the USS San Diego: An underwater mine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

McMurdo Station, operated by the United States, is the biggest 'settlement' on Antarctica, providing home for more then 1,000 people. | REUTERS

, ,