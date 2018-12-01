Madagascan President Hery Rajaonarimampianina concedes defeat in election, appeals for calm
Madagascar presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana addresses supporters during a campaign rally held at Mahamasina Stadium in Antananarivo on Nov. 3.

Madagascan President Hery Rajaonarimampianina concedes defeat in election, appeals for calm

ANTANANARIVO – Madagascar President Hery Rajaonarimampianina conceded defeat in his bid for a second term after managing a distant third in the first round of voting in the island’s presidential vote.

Rajaonarimampianina got just 8.82 percent in November’s first round, the High Constitutional Court said Wednesday, behind former Presidents Marc Ravalomanana, who got 35.35 percent, and Andry Rajoelina, who got 39.23 percent.

He will not take part in the second round, due to be held Dec. 19. The court rejected his request to have the election canceled.

“The people’s choice must be respected,” Rajaonarimampianina said in a televised statement late Friday.

“If this is not respected, the authorities that will come after will not be stable.”

Madagascar is hoping for a second peaceful election since upheaval in 2009, when Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Rajoelina in what the African Union and other international organizations said was a coup.

Total voter turnout was 53.95 percent of registered voters.

Rajaonarimampianina said he will not endorse any of the remaining candidates and appealed for calm.

“I wish that this second round will bring peace and stability to our country,” he said.

“We have all seen the irregularities during the first round. The Malagasy (people) hope that this will not happen during the second round.”

