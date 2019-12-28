Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Festive sweets to ring in the new year

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

The holiday season is upon us, and over the next week it’s inevitable you’ll start craving something sweet during the new year. Convenience stores have you covered, with each of the big three offering up festive sugary delights.

FamilyMart has the whole family in mind with its four-pack of strawberry cream puffs. This dessert quartet (¥645 after tax) doesn’t revolutionize the genre too much, there’s a nice balance of sweet cream, tart strawberry and crispy pastry. Lawson, meanwhile, has gone more seasonally appropriate with a snow-themed Basque cheesecake (¥380 after tax), topped with a scoop of sweetened cream cheese.

The best, however, comes courtesy of Seven-Eleven. The chain’s new strawberry shortcake in a cup (¥332 after tax) promises a 20 percent increase in strawberry sauce drizzled over the cake. This delivers on its advertising boasts: It does taste fruitier than previous iterations. It’s a great way to welcome 2020, or just get through the first few cold days when nothing is open.

