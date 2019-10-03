Regional fare from World Cup host cities

Rugby fever has arrived in Japan — and at the Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel.

In the spirit of the festivities, restaurant Buffet Dining Kochel, along with Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, presents a dinner menu featuring ingredients from Rugby World Cup 2019 host cities through Nov. 30.

Guests can treat themselves to about 70 kinds of buffet dishes drawn from Japanese, Western and Chinese cuisines from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Menu highlights include a sous vide carbonade stew of Tokyo X pork in Canada Dry ginger ale, Nagoya-style fried chicken wings and an autumnal chan-chan yaki — a salmon and vegetable dish grilled hot plate-style in miso and butter — popular in Hokkaido. Local ingredients shine in a wakame seaweed (harvested from Sanriku in Iwate Prefecture) and myōga Japanese ginger bud confit. A panko tachiuo cutlassfish from Fukuoka is on offer, while Osaka brings a rich and gelatinous gyū-suji beef tendon to the table.

Prices are ¥5,500 for adults; ¥5,200 for seniors above 65, ¥3,600 for elementary school students and ¥1,000 for children ages 4 and under on weekdays, and ¥5,900 for adults; ¥5,600 for seniors (children, no change) on weekends and public holidays. .

The Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel is adjacent to Shin-Yokohama Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.princehotels.com/shinyokohama/ or call 045-471-1111.

Refined afternoon tea with a dash of zest

This November, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo invites guests to an early taste of winter with its Yuzu and Lemon Afternoon Tea. Pairing two citrus fruits traditionally available in winter, the hotel is offering a range of petite eats on a three-tier tea stand at lobby lounge Le Jardin, which boasts views of its lush gardens.

The top tier of the stand is sweet, with a yuzu citrus fruit rum cake called savarin, a cheese and lemon cake, a ganache and a lemon mousse tart. The middle tier is dedicated to scones, including a plain scone which has been a staple of the hotel’s menu for 27 years. Savory items, such as a leek and chicken quiche with ginger to warm the body from within, round out the menu.

For beverage, guests can enjoy an endless supply of up to 20 kinds of tea. The Yuzu and Lemon Afternoon Tea runs through the month of November from midday until the last order at 6 p.m. Reservations are only accepted for weekdays. Costs without tax and service charge are ¥4,000 and ¥4,500 if guests choose to include the sparkling yuzu welcome cocktail.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is a 10-minute bus or seven-minute taxi ride from Mejiro Station. For more information, visit https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp/restaurant/plan/175d1de77a99c88.html or call 03-3943-0920 (Le Jardin).

Enticing treats for the impish, the daring

Trick art, face painting, creepy cocktails and spooky desserts — it’s Halloween time at the InterContinental Osaka.

The spooks have taken over the hotel with its Halloween Sweets Devil promotion.

Diabolical desserts are definitely on the menu from Oct. 4 to 27 at 20th-floor restaurant Noka Roast and Grill, with the Devilish Sweets Buffet accompanying usual fare.

Taking place on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, the buffet runs from 3 to 5 p.m. with 90-minute sessions starting from 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Complimentary face painting is available for the first 20 customers on Fridays and those who turn up suitably costumed in Halloween attire will receive a small gift.

About 30 mouthwatering morsels are set to tantalize — or terrorize — diners’ taste buds. Crazy devil crepes, devil’s food roll cake, a spider Mont Blanc brownie and ghost ship quiche, for those with savory inclinations, are just a few of the items available.

The event is priced at ¥4,500 for adults; children 6 to 12 years, ¥2,250; and one child up to 5 years old per adult, free. Taxes are included while a 15 percent service charge runs extra.

The InterContinental Osaka is located in Grand Front Osaka, directly connected to Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.icosaka.com/en/restaurant/plan/detail/?id=13362 or call 06-6374-5700.