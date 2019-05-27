'Gundam' robots to greet Olympians from space

Sample newspaper article

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は15日、アニメ「機動戦士ガンダム」の模型を宇宙に飛ばし、大会への応援メッセージを地上に送る計画を発表した。大会を盛り上げる企画の一環で、宇宙航空研究開発機構（JAXA）と東京大学と連携して実施する。

模型は「ガンダム」と「シャア専用ザク」の2体で高さ10センチ程度。メッセージを表示する電光掲示板と共に超小型衛星に格納して来年3月、国際宇宙ステーションへの補給船に積んで打ち上げる。その後宇宙空間に放出される。

衛星が地球周回軌道に乗った後、模型と電光掲示板が衛星の外に出て、その姿を納めた画像を地球に送信する。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

2020年(ねん)東京(とうきょう)五輪(ごりん)・パラリンピック組織委員会(そしきいいんかい) The 2020 Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

アニメ anime

機動戦士(きどうせんし)ガンダム “Mobile Suit Gundam”

模型 (もけい) model robot

宇宙 (うちゅう) space

飛(と)ばす to launch

大会 (たいかい) games

応援(おうえん)メッセージ message of support

地上 (ちじょう) Earth

送(おく)る to send, to broadcast

計画 (けいかく) plan

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

盛(も)り上(あ)げる to liven up

企画 (きかく) project

~の一環 (いっかん) a part of~

宇宙航空研究開発機構 (うちゅうこうくうけんきゅうかいはつきこう) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency [JAXA]

東京大学 (とうきょうだいがく) The University of Tokyo

連携(れんけい）する to collaborate

実施(じっし)する to conduct

シャア専用(せんよう)ザク Char’s Zaku

2体 (にたい) two models

高(たか)さ height

10センチ 10 centimeters

~程度 (~ていど) about~

表示(ひょうじ)する to display

電光掲示板(でんこうけいじばん) electronic bulletin board

~と共(とも)に with~

超小型衛星 (ちょうこがたえいせい) microsatellite

格納(かくのう)する to store

来年 (らいねん) next year

3月 (さんがつ) March

国際宇宙(こくさいうちゅう) ステーション International Space Station

補給船 (ほきゅうせん) supply ship

積(つ)む to load

打(う)ち上(あ)げる to launch

その後(ご) after that

宇宙空間 (うちゅうくうかん) outer space

放出(ほうしゅつ)する to release

地球周回軌道(ちきゅうしゅうかいきどう) orbit around the earth

乗(の)る to be put into

後 (あと) after

外 (そと) outside

出(で)る to go out

姿 (すがた) image

納(おさ)める to capture

画像 (がぞう) photographic image

地球 (ちきゅう) Earth

送信(そうしん)する to send

Quick questions

1) この計画は誰が実施するのですか。

2) 模型と電光掲示板はどのように打ち上げられるのですか。

3) どのような画像が地球に送信されるのですか。

Translation

The 2020 Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games announced on the 15th a plan to launch into space model robots from the anime “Mobile Suit Gundam” to broadcast messages of support for the games to Earth. It’s part of a project to liven up the games being conducted in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the University of Tokyo.

The two model robots depicting “Gundam” and “Char’s Zaku” are about 10 centimeters in height. They will be stored in a microsatellite with an electronic bulletin board that displays messages and launched to the International Space Station aboard a supply ship next March. After that, the satellite will be released into outer space (from the ISS).

After the satellite enters Earth’s orbit, it will deploy the electronic bulletin board and model robots, capturing images of them with its onboard camera and send them to Earth.

Answers

1) Who will conduct this plan?

東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会、宇宙航空研究開発機構、東京大学。

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the University of Tokyo.

2) How will the models and electronic bulletin board be launched?

超小型衛生に格納された後、補給船に積まれ打ち上げられる。

They will be stored in a microsatellite and launched aboard a supply ship.

3) What kind of images will be sent to Earth?

宇宙に放出された模型とメッセージを表示する電光掲示板の姿を納めた画像。

Images of the model robots and electronic bulletin board displaying messages in outer space.