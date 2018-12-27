Rich and hearty fare to ward off winter chill

At Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s teppanyaki iron grill restaurant Keyakizaka, diners can warm up with a lavish shabu-shabu (hot pot dish) made on the teppan featuring thinly sliced Keyakizaka beef sirloin, the restaurant’s original beef brand, and seasonal vegetables dipped in boiling Champagne. Priced at ¥8,000 from Jan. 7 until March 31, it is available 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (3 p.m. on weekends and national holidays), and from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For an additional ¥5,000, people can upgrade to a Dom Perignon shabu-shabu plan with an option to add risotto (¥2,500) at the end of the meal, made with the remainder of the Champagne, cheese and fragrant truffles.

At The Oak Door steakhouse, guests can share a hearty slow-braised game stew, featuring wild boar from Hyogo Prefecture, along with garlic, potatoes, carrots, onions and herbs all cooked together in a rich red wine sauce. It is available from Jan. 4 until March 31, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Diners are invited to savor roast beef to their heart’s content at The French Kitchen from Jan. 7 until Feb. 28 (from 6 to 9:30 p.m.) as well as enjoy an unlimited amount of juicy slow-roasted Australian beef and vegetables, along with delicious red wine sauce, horseradish cream and bearnaise sauce for ¥7,900.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.jp or call 03-4333-1234.

Dessert sets offer sweet start to new year

There’s nothing quite as jovial as a glass of Champagne to ring in the new year. Available through Jan. 31, The Hotel Century Southern Tower has prepared a joyful selection of Champagne cocktail and dessert sets that are sure to color this winter fabulous.

The festive sets are served from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the hotel’s 20th-floor South Court Lounge. The cocktails are made using Moet & Chandon Moet Imperial — famous around the world for its dryness on the palate and abundant notes of sweet fruit.

Starting at ¥1,500, guests may choose between a straight glass of Moet Imperial, a sweet strawberry cocktail, a mimosa-style orange cocktail or a refreshing non-alcoholic fruit juice mocktail.

Paired with dessert for a total price of ¥2,500 (¥2,000 if paired with the mocktail), guests can delight in a chocolate passion fruit tart, Mont Blanc made with chestnuts from Kumamoto Prefecture, panna cotta (creamy pudding) made using eggs from Yomogita Village, which is famous for the quality of its eggs, in Aomori Prefecture and other luxurious creations that will make this New Year’s celebration one to remember.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station South Exit. For more information or reservations, visit www.southerntower.co.jp or call 03-5354-0111.

Traditional celebrations to ring in the new year

Christmas may have gotten big in Japan, but New Year’s — or oshogatsu — has always been bigger. To get even more people excited about it, The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho has put together an exciting blend of modern and traditional New Year’s events for its overnight guests.

On New Year’s Eve, the hotel’s 35th-floor Sky Gallery Lounge Levita will host a festival-themed countdown party from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (reservations required). For ¥15,000 guests will be treated to sushi, snacks, free-flowing Moet & Chandon Champagne and live music from popular artists DJ Amiga and DJ Ochazuke.

Additionally, guests can reserve a morning rickshaw ride to pray at the nearby Hie Shrine on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Priced at ¥6,000, the rides are available between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and include friendly explanations about the significance of the first shrine visit of the new year.

Also available on Jan. 1 is a “first sunrise of the new year” viewing party, servings of traditional New Year’s cuisine known as osechi and an Oshogatsu Room open through to Jan. 2 for guests to experience old-fashioned New Year’s games and recreation.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is directly connected to Nagatacho Station. For more information or reservations, access www.princehotels.co.jp/kioicho/ or call 03-3234-1111.