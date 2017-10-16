British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in literature

Sample newspaper article
スウェーデン・アカデミーは10月5日、2017年のノーベル文学賞を、長崎市生まれの 英国人小説家カズオ・イシグロ氏（62）に授与すると発表した。代表作「日の名残り」や「わたしを離さないで」などで知られる。日本出身の作家としては1968年の川端康成、94年の大江健三郎氏に次ぎ3人目、23年ぶりの受賞となる。同アカデミーは授賞理由に ついて「偉大な感性を持った小説によって、世界とつながる幻想的な感覚の下にある深淵を明らかにした」とした。
ロンドン在住のイシグロ氏は5日、BBC放送に「偉大な作家たちの歩みに加わることが でき、最高の名誉だ」と述べた。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
10月5日 (じゅうがついつか) Oct. 5
2017年 (にせんじゅうななねん) year 2017
ノーベル文学賞 (ぶんがくしょう) Nobel Prize in literature
長崎市生まれ (ながさきしうまれ) Nagasaki-born
英国人小説家 (えいこくじんしょうせつか) British novelist
氏 (し) Mr., Ms.
授与 (じゅよ) award
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
代表作 (だいひょうさく) representative works
「日の名残り」 (ひのなごり) “The Remains of the Day”
「わたしを離さないで」 (わたしをはなさないで) “Never Let Me Go”
知られる (しられる) known
日本出身 (にほんしゅっしん) born in Japan
作家 (さっか) author
1968年 (せんきゅうひゃくろくじゅうはちねん) year 1968
川端康成 (かわばたやすなり) Yasunari Kawabata
大江健三郎氏 （おおえけんざぶろうし) Mr. Kenzaburo Oe
次ぎ (つぎ) after
3人目 (さんにんめ) third person
23年ぶり (にじゅうさんねんぶり) first in 23 years
受賞 (じゅしょう) prize
同アカデミー (どうあかでみー) aforementioned academy
授賞理由 (じゅしょうりゆう) reasoning behind the award
偉大な (いだいな) great
感性 (かんせい) sensibility
持った (もった) have
世界 (せかい) world
幻想的な (げんそうてきな) fantastical
感覚 (かんかく) sense
下 (した) underneath
深淵 (しんえん) abyss
明らか (あきらか) clear
在住 (ざいじゅう) reside
放送 (ほうそう) broadcast
歩み (あゆみ) footstep
加わる (くわわる) join
最高 (さいこう) greatest
名誉 (めいよ) honor
述べた (のべた) said
Quick questions
1) 過去にノーベル文学賞を受賞した日本出身の作家は誰ですか。
2) カズオ・イシグロ氏が生まれた町はどこですか。
3) イシグロ氏は現在どの町に住んでいますか。
4) イシグロ氏にノーベル文学賞を授与するのは何という団体ですか。
Translation
The Swedish Academy said on Oct. 5 it will award the Nobel Prize in literature to Nagasaki-born British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, 62. Ishiguro is know for works including “The Remains of the Day” and “Never Let Me Go.”
He became the third Japan-born writer to receive the prize, after Yasunari Kawabata in 1968 and Kenzaburo Oe in 1994. It has been 23 years since Oe’s win.
The academy said Ishiguro “in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”
Ishiguro, a London resident, spoke to the BBC on Oct. 5 and said, “I’m in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that’s a terrific commendation.”
Answers
1) Which Japan-born writers have won the Nobel Prize in literature in the past?
川端康成と大江健三郎。 Yasunari Kawabata and Kenzaburo Oe.
2) In which city was Kazuo Ishiguro born?
長崎市。 Nagasaki.
3) In which city does Ishiguro currently live?
ロンドン。 London.
4) Which organization is awarding the Nobel Prize in literature to Ishiguro?
スウェーデン・アカデミー。
The Swedish Academy.