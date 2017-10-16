British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in literature

Sample newspaper article

スウェーデン・アカデミーは10月5日、2017年のノーベル文学賞を、長崎市生まれの 英国人小説家カズオ・イシグロ氏（62）に授与すると発表した。代表作「日の名残り」や「わたしを離さないで」などで知られる。日本出身の作家としては1968年の川端康成、94年の大江健三郎氏に次ぎ3人目、23年ぶりの受賞となる。同アカデミーは授賞理由に ついて「偉大な感性を持った小説によって、世界とつながる幻想的な感覚の下にある深淵を明らかにした」とした。

ロンドン在住のイシグロ氏は5日、BBC放送に「偉大な作家たちの歩みに加わることが でき、最高の名誉だ」と述べた。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

10月5日 (じゅうがついつか) Oct. 5

2017年 (にせんじゅうななねん) year 2017

ノーベル文学賞 (ぶんがくしょう) Nobel Prize in literature

長崎市生まれ (ながさきしうまれ) Nagasaki-born

英国人小説家 (えいこくじんしょうせつか) British novelist

氏 (し) Mr., Ms.

授与 (じゅよ) award

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

代表作 (だいひょうさく) representative works

「日の名残り」 (ひのなごり) “The Remains of the Day”

「わたしを離さないで」 (わたしをはなさないで) “Never Let Me Go”

知られる (しられる) known

日本出身 (にほんしゅっしん) born in Japan

作家 (さっか) author

1968年 (せんきゅうひゃくろくじゅうはちねん) year 1968

川端康成 (かわばたやすなり) Yasunari Kawabata

大江健三郎氏 （おおえけんざぶろうし) Mr. Kenzaburo Oe

次ぎ (つぎ) after

3人目 (さんにんめ) third person

23年ぶり (にじゅうさんねんぶり) first in 23 years

受賞 (じゅしょう) prize

同アカデミー (どうあかでみー) aforementioned academy

授賞理由 (じゅしょうりゆう) reasoning behind the award

偉大な (いだいな) great

感性 (かんせい) sensibility

持った (もった) have

世界 (せかい) world

幻想的な (げんそうてきな) fantastical

感覚 (かんかく) sense

下 (した) underneath

深淵 (しんえん) abyss

明らか (あきらか) clear

在住 (ざいじゅう) reside

放送 (ほうそう) broadcast

歩み (あゆみ) footstep

加わる (くわわる) join

最高 (さいこう) greatest

名誉 (めいよ) honor

述べた (のべた) said

Quick questions

1) 過去にノーベル文学賞を受賞した日本出身の作家は誰ですか。

2) カズオ・イシグロ氏が生まれた町はどこですか。

3) イシグロ氏は現在どの町に住んでいますか。

4) イシグロ氏にノーベル文学賞を授与するのは何という団体ですか。

Translation

The Swedish Academy said on Oct. 5 it will award the Nobel Prize in literature to Nagasaki-born British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, 62. Ishiguro is know for works including “The Remains of the Day” and “Never Let Me Go.”

He became the third Japan-born writer to receive the prize, after Yasunari Kawabata in 1968 and Kenzaburo Oe in 1994. It has been 23 years since Oe’s win.

The academy said Ishiguro “in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world.”

Ishiguro, a London resident, spoke to the BBC on Oct. 5 and said, “I’m in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that’s a terrific commendation.”

Answers

1) Which Japan-born writers have won the Nobel Prize in literature in the past?

川端康成と大江健三郎。 Yasunari Kawabata and Kenzaburo Oe.

2) In which city was Kazuo Ishiguro born?

長崎市。 Nagasaki.

3) In which city does Ishiguro currently live?

ロンドン。 London.

4) Which organization is awarding the Nobel Prize in literature to Ishiguro?

スウェーデン・アカデミー。

The Swedish Academy.