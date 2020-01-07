'Open Possibilities: There is Not Only One Neat Way to Imagine Our Futures'

Jan. 11-March 1

Over the past couple of decades, the influence of the worldwide spread of information has raised questions and concerns about how globalization could lead to a homogenized world.

Like any other area of the world, Asia represents diverse cultures, histories and religions. This exhibition, co-curated with Rizaldi Riar — an Indonesian artist and researcher currently based in Hong Kong — focuses on Japanese and East-Asian media art and explores how distinct characteristics of different Asian countries can open up more possibilities for a future rich in diversity.

Featured artists include Tanatchai Bandasak from Thailand, Rei Hamaya, Etsuko Ichihara and yang02 from Japan, Zai Tang from Singapore and WAFT-Lab from Indonesia.

NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC); Tokyo Opera City Tower 4F, 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥500. Closed Mon. 0120-144-199; www.ntticc.or.jp/en



