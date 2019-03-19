Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Joseph Cornell: Collage & Montage'

KAWAMURA MEMORIAL DIC MUSEUM OF ART

March 23-June 16

American artist Joseph Cornell (1903-1972) is well-known for his assemblage artworks — surrealist arrangements of objects that he collected and framed inside handmade wooden boxes.

These 3D collages used clippings from books, photographs, various everyday objects and found items. His film works were also montages, made from fragments of film cut from existing movies, which he spliced together in an avant-garde manner.

This exhibition presents 50 Cornell works and includes prints he made for magazines, screenings of films, and his notebooks and personal letters.

Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art; 631 Sakado, Sakura, Chiba. Keisei Sakura Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 050-5541-8600; kawamura-museum.dic.co.jp/en
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Joseph Cornell: Collage & Montage” at the Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply , visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: March 26.

LATEST ART STORIES

Le Corbusier's "Still Life with Open Book, Pipe, Glass and Matchbox" (c. 1918)
Le Corbusier: Foundations of an architect
The National Museum of Western Art (NMWA), Tokyo's special exhibition "Le Corbusier and the Age of Purism" provides a tangential look at the career of Charles-Edouard Jeanneret (1887-1965), who ...
"Jeweled Dagger of Sultan Mehmed IV" (c. 1664)
'The Treasures and the Tradition of "Lale" in the Ottoman Empire'
March 20-May 20 On loan from the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, this collection of 170 treasures from the Ottoman Empire reflects the diverse cultures of one of the largest and longe...
Morris Louis' "Convergent" (1959)
'This is Our Collection + Yinka Shonibare CBE: Flower Power'
March 21-May 26 After two years of renovations, the Fukuoka Art Museum is reopening with its largest exhibition since its establishment in 1979. Three hundred exhibits have been selected from...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge