'Joseph Cornell: Collage & Montage'

March 23-June 16

American artist Joseph Cornell (1903-1972) is well-known for his assemblage artworks — surrealist arrangements of objects that he collected and framed inside handmade wooden boxes.

These 3D collages used clippings from books, photographs, various everyday objects and found items. His film works were also montages, made from fragments of film cut from existing movies, which he spliced together in an avant-garde manner.

This exhibition presents 50 Cornell works and includes prints he made for magazines, screenings of films, and his notebooks and personal letters.

Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art; 631 Sakado, Sakura, Chiba. Keisei Sakura Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon.



