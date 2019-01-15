'Leiko Ikemura Our Planet: Earth & Stars'

Jan. 18-April 1

Contemporary artist Leiko Ikemura’s multimedia works blend painting, drawing, sculpture, watercolor, print, photography and video into installations that address gender issues and other societal observations. After studying at the University of Seville’s Faculty of Fine Arts in Spain, Ikemura moved to Switzerland in the 1970s and then to Germany, where she has been based since the 1980s.

Her style progressed from experimenting with expressionism to more figural works portraying scenes of a fantastical nature. Consisting of 16 installations based on 16 themes explored by Ikemura, this exhibition is the artist’s largest solo exhibition, featuring around 210 works spanning her career, including 40 of her earlier paintings and drawings and copies of her poetry.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Tue. 03-5777-8600; www.nact.jp/english