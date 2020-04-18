Voices

Plastic overload

Middle-aged man: The new coronavirus seems to have inspired supermarkets in Tokyo to add even more layers of plastic to their retail operations these days.

— Tokyu Store supermarket, Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The J

apan Times On Sunday

 

